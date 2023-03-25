Larry Gene House

BONNE TERRE – Larry Gene House, age 81, of Bonne Terre, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 23, 2023, at his residence. He was born Monday, November 3, 1941, in Bonne Terre to Alvin and Musie (Newcomer) House. Larry proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He was ordained as a deacon at Aulsbury Chapel on June 29, 1986, where he was a faithful member. He loved riding motorcycles and working on his Model A classic Street Rod. Larry was a very handy fellow, enjoyed tinkering with anything he could get his hands on, his family would tell you he could make a mansion out of matchsticks. He had a love for sweets, but most of all he loved the Lord and his family.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings; Donald House, James B. House, and Robert House.

Larry is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Marilyn (Pinkston) House; son, Keith (wife Cindy) House; grandchildren, Amanda (husband Matt) Bellson, Nathan (wife Heather) House; great-grandchildren, Madalyn and Parker Jaco, Elliot and Alexander Bellson; half-brother Burman “B” (wife Anna) White; sister -in law, Ruby House as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Larry will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation will be held Monday, March 27, 2023, at 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at C. Z. Boyer & Son Chapel – Bonne Terre. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 9 a.m. until service time of 11 a.m. at Aulsbury Chapel in Bonne Terre, with Pastor Mike Krampf and Pastor Lindell Richardson officiating. Interment will follow at Three Rivers Cemetery in rural Farmington. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Aulsbury Chapel in Bonne Terre. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.