Larry Goff

FESTUS – Larry Lee Goff of Farmington passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at his residence at the age of 67 years. He was born June 3, 1952, in Festus, Missouri, the son of the late Olden M. and Veola C. (Oliver) Goff.

Before retirement Larry was employed for several years as a Designer-Draftsman with the Monsanto Corporation. In his spare time, he enjoyed building houses and other carpentry work, working around his property with his tractor, and fishing, however, his favorite pass-time was making memories with his family, particularly his grandchildren.

He will be missed by all those who knew and loved him including his beloved wife, Debbie A. Goff of Farmington; son, Brian and wife Lacey Goff of Festus; daughter, April and husband Kevin Kilper of St. Louis; brother, Harold and wife Barbara Goff of Iowa City, Iowa; three sisters, Joyce and husband David Mueller of De Soto, Linda Goff of Sacramento, California, and Patricia and husband Jim Graham of Salem, Massachusettes; five grandchildren, Tyler Kilper, Paige Kilper, Bren Goff, Landon Goff, and Mason Kilper. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.

Friends may call from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 4, 2020, at Mahn Twin City Chapel with Deacon Jerry Stoverink officiating followed by burial at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City. Memorials, if desired, may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200

Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. Leave condolences and share memories online at mahnfuneralhome.com.

