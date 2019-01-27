Try 1 month for 99¢

FARMINGTON – Larry Gough, of Farmington, passed away January 25, 2019, at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis at the age of 74. He was born at Mineral Point, Missouri, to the late William Ellis Gough and Florence Mabel (King) Gough. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three sisters, Leatta Coleman, Margaret Currington and Shirley Davis and three brothers, William Gough, George Gough and infant brother, Bobby Gough.

Larry grew up in the Potosi area and graduated from Potosi High School in 1962. Soon after his graduation he went into the United States Navy where he was stationed in Japan for most of his service time. Upon his return to civilian life, Larry came back home and worked at Granite City Steel for many years before becoming employed by St. Anthony’s Medical Center. In 2003 Larry retired from St. Anthony’s as Maintenance Manager. He enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing and going on long drives. Larry had a special place in his heart for animals, especially his dogs and cats.

Survivors include the love of his life, his wife of 48 years, Sandra (Lucas) Gough; a sister, Patricia Politte; special nieces, Carol, Judy, Debbie and Vicki and a host of other nieces, nephews, special friends and extended family.

Friends may call on Tuesday, January 29, 2019, at Cozean Memorial Chapel between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Graveside services will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Knights of Pythias Cemetery. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

