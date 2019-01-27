FARMINGTON – Larry Gough, of Farmington, passed away January 25, 2019, at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis at the age of 74. He was born at Mineral Point, Missouri, to the late William Ellis Gough and Florence Mabel (King) Gough. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three sisters, Leatta Coleman, Margaret Currington and Shirley Davis and three brothers, William Gough, George Gough and infant brother, Bobby Gough.
Larry grew up in the Potosi area and graduated from Potosi High School in 1962. Soon after his graduation he went into the United States Navy where he was stationed in Japan for most of his service time. Upon his return to civilian life, Larry came back home and worked at Granite City Steel for many years before becoming employed by St. Anthony’s Medical Center. In 2003 Larry retired from St. Anthony’s as Maintenance Manager. He enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing and going on long drives. Larry had a special place in his heart for animals, especially his dogs and cats.
Survivors include the love of his life, his wife of 48 years, Sandra (Lucas) Gough; a sister, Patricia Politte; special nieces, Carol, Judy, Debbie and Vicki and a host of other nieces, nephews, special friends and extended family.
Friends may call on Tuesday, January 29, 2019, at Cozean Memorial Chapel between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Graveside services will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Knights of Pythias Cemetery. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.