Larry P. Gambill

LEBANON, Ore. – Larry Gambill, 78, of Lebanon, Oregon, formerly of Bonne Terre, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Oregon Veteran's Home in Lebanon, Oregon. He was born Tuesday, September 19, 1944, in Bonne Terre. Larry graduated from Bonne Terre High School in 1962.

Larry proudly served his country in the United States Army as a helicopter pilot from 1968 to 1971, After 37 weeks of pilot training, he spent nearly a year serving in Vietnam where he flew choppers while assigned to the 4th Infantry Division. It's unknown how many combat missions he flew but he was awarded the Air Medal nine times. For his honorable service, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Gambill was awarded the Bronze Star medal with two overseas bans, Distinguished Flying Cross, National Defense Service medal, Vietnam Service medal, Vietnam Campaign medal, Army Commendation medal, and Army Aviator badge.

After his military career he enjoyed a variety of jobs, including truck driving. As a hobby he did photography and wood crafting. Larry truly enjoyed meeting people. While residing at OVHL Larry enjoyed visits from his wife and their pets, and watching Oregon duck sports. He always made the staff laugh with his witty personality and humor. Larry will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him.

Larry is survived by his loving wife, Betty Gambill of 20 years.

In remembrance of Larry, please mail condolences to his wife Betty Gambill, C/O Oregon Veteran Home, Lebanon, OR. 97355.