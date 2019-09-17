{{featured_button_text}}

BONNE TERRE -- Larry Barton, 72, of Bonne Terre, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Husband of Janet Barton; father of Lochie Counts and Matt Barton. Visitation will be Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Visitation will resume 9 a.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, until service time at 11 a.m. at C. Z. Boyer & Son Chapel in Bonne Terre. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

