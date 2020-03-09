Larry W. Harrison

PARK HILLS – Larry Wayne Harrison of Frankclay moved to Heaven, Friday, March 6, 2020. Larry was born November 4, 1954, in Bonne Terre to Gerald and Juanita (Henson) Harrison. He was preceded in death by his parents, both sets of grandparents, Roy and Ethel Henson and George and Pearl Harrison, his child, Amy Renee Harrison, special aunt, Helen (Henson) Cox, a nephew, Troy Barton and great nephew, Christopher Dunlap.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Larry attended high school at Leadwood but completed his education in Ogden, Utah, thru the Jobs Corps where he received his GED one year before his classmates. He also received training in heavy equipment operation. He worked in roofing, painting and at Pea Ridge Mines when he became disabled. As a youth, Larry enjoyed horseback riding, motorcycles, and working on cars. He was a member of Stony Point Missionary Baptist church for over 50 years and attended faithfully. He was last with his church family Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

He is survived by his sisters, Connie Smith, Janis Massey, Ginger Harrison and brothers, Travis (Connie) Harrison and Thomas, Dennis, Tim, and Jeff ‘Butch’ Harrison; seven nephews, one niece, 16 great-nieces and nephews; as well as extended family members and friends.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Coplin Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at Coplin Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Claude Evans officiating. Interment will follow in the Adams Cemetery, Frankclay.

To plant a tree in memory of Larry Harrison as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.