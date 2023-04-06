DESLOGE – Laura Elizabeth Bockenkamp, 56, of Desloge, passed away March 30, 2023. She is survived by her husband Scott. Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Thursday. April 6, 2023, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. Funeral service will be Friday, April 7, 2023 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Germania Cemetery in Bonne Terre. View full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.