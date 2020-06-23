× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Laurie Dawne Jenkerson

DESLOGE – Laurie Jenkerson, 50, of Farmington, passed away June 21, 2020, at Parkland South in Farmington. She was born July 16, 1969, in Farmington, to Johnny and Jean (Slade) Jenkerson. Laurie was a 1987 graduate of Farmington Senior High School and a member of the Nazarene Church in Park Hills.

She was preceded in death by her father, Johnny Jenkerson; grandparents, Cleo and Velma Slade, Burlon and Pearl Jenkerson.

Laurie is survived by her mother, Jean Jenkerson; sister, Shelly Jenkerson-Maxwell and husband Tracy; nephews, John (Christine) Jenkerson, Ryan (Candace) and Adam (Tiffany) Maxwell; fiancé, Daniel Wilkins; several great nieces, nephews, other family members and friends also survive.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. The service will be held in the C.Z. Boyer and Son Chapel, Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Alan Harp officiating. Interment will follow at Leadwood Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Diabetes Foundation or the American Cancer Society. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

