PILOT KNOB – Lauro “Larry” Dytuco Castro of Bonne Terre, Missouri, passed away March 21, 2020. Larry was born October 23, 1952, the son of the late Augusto and Veronidia (Dytuco) Castro.
On November 24, 1982, he was united in marriage to Cynthia Frances Lincoln who survives and resides in Bonne Terre, Missouri. To this union a daughter, Lindsey Castro Gantner was born. Lindsey, and her husband Steven, reside in St. Charles, Missouri. Larry is also survived by two brothers; Augusto Castro Jr. (Loreta) of the Philippines, and Eduardo Castro (Necie) of California; and three sisters, Nenita Banaag (Virgilio) of St. Louis, Carolina Javier (Roberto) of St. Louis, and Mary Ann Cynthia Marino of the Philippines. Also surviving are his mother-in-law, Frances Lincoln, sister-in-law Stacy (Charles) Comstock, and brother-in-law, Kelly (Becky) Lincoln, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by a brother, Jaime Castro and his father-in-law, Dewey Lincoln.
Larry enjoyed buying and selling at flea markets, traveling, and spending time with his family.
Private funeral services were held on March 24, 2020, from Bryson Funeral Home with Father Victor Anokwute officiating. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or Animal Protective Association of Missouri. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brysonfuneralhome.com.
