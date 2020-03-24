Lauro ‘Larry’ Dytuco Castro

On November 24, 1982, he was united in marriage to Cynthia Frances Lincoln who survives and resides in Bonne Terre, Missouri. To this union a daughter, Lindsey Castro Gantner was born. Lindsey, and her husband Steven, reside in St. Charles, Missouri. Larry is also survived by two brothers; Augusto Castro Jr. (Loreta) of the Philippines, and Eduardo Castro (Necie) of California; and three sisters, Nenita Banaag (Virgilio) of St. Louis, Carolina Javier (Roberto) of St. Louis, and Mary Ann Cynthia Marino of the Philippines. Also surviving are his mother-in-law, Frances Lincoln, sister-in-law Stacy (Charles) Comstock, and brother-in-law, Kelly (Becky) Lincoln, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.