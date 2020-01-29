{{featured_button_text}}

FREDERICKTOWN -- Lavada Leona Smith was born January 25, 1921, at Fredericktown, Missouri, the daughter William Augustus and Nellie (Killian) Shaw and passed away January 29, 2020, at the age of 99 years.

In addition to her parents, Lavada was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Smith whom she married July 18, 1942, at Cape Girardeau, Missouri; her son, Mark Smith; her daughter-in-law, Debbie Smith; her daughter, Tonya Tucker; her son-in-law, Jimmie Tucker; and siblings, Edith Killian, Clifford Shaw, Levila Shaw, Lavena Shaw, Geraldine Illie, and Jerry Shaw.

Lavada is survived by a daughter, Sharon (Jim) Guinn of Fredericktown; two sisters, Alma Mares of Granite City, Illinois, and Anita (Windy) Henson; six grandchildren, Jamie (Doug) Stevens, Kris (Jenn) Tucker, Kurt (Faith) Tucker, Kylie (Aaron) Copeland, Aaron Smith, and Nathan Smith; eight great-grandchildren, A.J. (Angie) Stevens, Alyson Tucker, Jayden Tucker, Hallye Tucker, Gaige Copeland, Gradi Copeland, and Taylor Smith.

Lavada was a member of the First Assembly of God of Farmington, Missouri. She enjoyed cooking, loved to fish, her grandchildren and Church.

Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until time of funeral services at 1 p.m. Friday January 31, 2020, at Follis & Sons Funeral Home Fredericktown, Missouri.

