DESLOGE -- LaVerne Holloman Dosing, daughter of Harry and Ruth (O’Heeron) Holloman, was born June 23, 1922, in Hazard, Kentucky, raised in Elvins, lived many years in Galesburg, Illinois, and died October 30, 2019, in Naples, Florida, age 97.

She was preceded in death by husband Elmo James (Mart) Dosing; brother, Randall Holloman and wife Marie; sister, Elise Ira and husband Leo; and daughter, Diane Dosing Courson.

She is survived by daughters, Linda Dosing of Naples, Florida, Margo Dosing Barker and husband Chris of San Lorenzo, California; grandsons, James and Robert Courson, Martin, Paul, and Samuel Barker; great-grandchildren, Alexandra and August Courson.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 12 p.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre.

