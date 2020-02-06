{{featured_button_text}}

FARMINGTON -- Leanna Victoria Cash, 92, of Springfield, Missouri, formerly of Farmington passed away February 5, 2020, at Ravenwood Arbors in Springfield. She was born April 25, 1927, in Avon, Missouri. Leanna was a member of the Ozark Free Will Baptist Church and former member of the First Free Will Baptist Church of Farmington. She loved to cook, sew, quilt and entertain her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Emma (Biri) Winebarger; loving husband, Oscar K. Cash; two sons, Gerald W. Cash, and Kenneth D. Cash; three grandchildren, Connie Cash, Keith Cash, and Peggy Mills; eight sisters, three brothers.

Leanna is survived by her daughter, Donna Hale and husband Darrell; three grandchildren, Kelly Hotop, Kim Carroll, and Bill Hale; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Visitation will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020, from Noon until the time of service at 1 p.m. at the First Free Will Baptist Church of Farmington with Pastor Roger Hogan and Pastor Gary Mitchner officiating. Interment will follow at Mayberry Cemetery in Avon. Memorials may be made to Mayberry Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

