DESLOGE -- Lee McNail, 87, of Bonne Terre, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019, at Missouri Baptist Hospital. He was born on June 30, 1932, in Centerville. He worked at General Motors as a Corvette repairman. He was a member of the UAW. Lee was known by his family as the “BOSS” who was a strong-willed, hard-working man.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Allen and Flavy Mae (Faulkenberry) McNail; first wife, Shirley (Voyles) McNail, second wife, Norma (Hulsey-Lewis) McNail; sons, Bennie McNail and Lindell Lewis; seven brothers; five sisters; son-in-law, Dale Hulsey.
Lee is survived by his children, Carol Hulsey, Sheila (Bud) Canterberry, Holmer (Linda) Lewis, Mark Lewis, Eddie (Debbie) Lewis; fifteen grandchildren; thirty grandchildren; five great-great- grandchildren and eighty-four nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Tuesday, December 17, 2019, from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at McSpadden Funeral Home in Ellington, Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at 12 Noon with visitation starting at 9 a.m. Pastor Randy Sawyers to officiate. Interment will follow at Ellington Memorial Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Please view obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
