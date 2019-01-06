Try 1 month for 99¢
PARK HILLS -- Lee Roy “Smoke” Cassiday, 88, of Park Hills was born in Elvins, Missouri, May 6, 1930, to the late Frank and Lena Mahurin Cassiday. He departed this life in his home January 5, 2019.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Yvonne Wilford Cassiday; daughter, Carolyn “Susie” Tongay; brothers, Bob, Don, Frankie “Hop”, and Randy; grandson, Danny Duncan; and twins, Jerry and Larry Tongay; and granddaughter, Carolyn Tongay.

He is survived by his son, David (Caria) Cassiday; daughter, Nedra Duncan; 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Monday 5-8 p.m. in the Coplin Funeral Home. Funeral Services, 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Coplin Funeral Home Chapel. Interment in the Layne Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to M.S. Society.

