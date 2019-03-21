DESLOGE -- Ferrel McCord, 89, of Desloge, passed away March 20, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. He was born November 5, 1929, in Bonne Terre to the late Hardy Marion and Esther (Booher) McCord. Ferrel was a member of the House of Praise Church of God in Desloge formerly known as Cantwell Church of God for 65 years. He served his country in The United States Army where he earned a Purple Heart – 5th Cavalry Korea and was a member of the Festus VFW. Ferrel enjoyed decorating cakes with his wife “The Cake Lady,” for many years, riding his tractor during hay season, plus he held many positions at his church over the years. Ferrel was able to fix just about anything.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ellen (Marshall) McCord; two sons, DeWayne and Barry McCord; parents, Hardy and Esther McCord; siblings, Bob, Bill, and Bud McCord; and one sister, Mary Griffin.
Ferrel is survived by his daughter in-law, Deneen (fiancé, Dennis Parmley) McCord; granddaughters, Maegen (Randall) Turnbough, Melissa McCord, and Madison (Jared) Gamblin; great-granddaughters, Maelynn, and Selah Turnbough, and Elaina Gamblin; sister, Shirley Smith; and sister in-law, Hilda McCord. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Saturday, March 23, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. The service will be held at the House of Praise Church of God in Desloge, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at 4 p.m. with Rev. Rick Wade and Rev. Greg McCord officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Leadington. Memorials may be directed to House of Praise Food Pantry. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
