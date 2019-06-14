{{featured_button_text}}
Horton Wampler Funeral Home

PARK HILLS -- Lela Louise West, 81, of Park Hills, passed away June 13, 2019, at her residence. She was born December 7, 1937, in Flat River, Missouri. Lela was musically inclined, she loved to worship the lord and did Evangelist work.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leland Hahn and Mary Geraldine (Sitton) Hahn; her husband, Robert West and two sons, Samuel Rosener, and Leland Rosener.

Lela is survived by two sons, Robert Paul Hawk and Debbie, and Gerald Ray Hawk (West) and Jeanne; 19 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren; two step-sons, Scott West, and Rick West; brother, Jim Hahn and Regina; and sister, Polly Monroe. Several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends also survive.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 2 p.m. Monday June 17, 2019, at

Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills with Rev. Robert Webb officiating. Burial at Hillview Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

