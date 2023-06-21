BONNE TERRE – Leonard Keller, 89, of Bonne Terre, passed away June 20, 2023. He is survived by his loving wife, Wauneita (Felts) Keller. Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Thursday, June 22, 2023, from 4 p.m. until the time of service at 7 p.m. Interment will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, with full military honors, Friday, June 23, 2023. Friends are welcome to join the family in the parking lot of C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge at 9 a.m. to go in procession. View full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.