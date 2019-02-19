Try 1 month for 99¢

DOE RUN – Leonard “Elmo” Phegley of Doe Run, passed away February 18, 2019, at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis at the age of 81. He was born at Iron Mountain, Missouri on July 25, 1937, to the late John L. and Bonnie C. (Skaggs) Phegley. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, John Barry Phegley in 2008; and a sister, Annetta (Phegley) Strickland.

After graduation from high school in 1955, Elmo enlisted in the Army where he proudly served his country for three years. Upon his return to civilian life he went to Flat River Junior College on a basketball scholarship where he graduated with an Associate of Arts degree. On his twenty fifth birthday Elmo married the love of his life, Velma Barton at Havre de Grace, Maryland, near the Chesapeake Bay. In 1964 the Phegleys returned home to Doe Run where Elmo began working in construction as a blaster. In 1995 he retired and enjoyed hunting and fishing, vacations with his kids and spending time spoiling his grandchildren. His family will remember Elmo's generosity, kindness and his sense of humor.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Velma; two daughters, Melodie (Chris) York and Penny Ingram, a daughter-in-law, Janet Phegley; eight grandchildren, Joey (Jessica), Christopher, Chelsea (Wesley), Taylor (Marissa), Elyssa, Brenden, Ethan and Evan; four great-grandchildren, Lily, Abel, Brooklynn and Aria with one more on the way; several nieces, nephews and good friends.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Cozean Memorial Chapel from 5-8 p.m. Visitation will resume Friday morning at 10:30 a.m. for family only. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon in the Cozean Chapel with Brother Doug Tucker officiating. Interment will follow at Doe Run Memorial Cemetery with full military honors. Memorials, if desired, may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or Shriner's Hospital for Children. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Leonard Elmo Phegley
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments