DESLOGE -- Leonard “Pete” Bernard Jackson, age 89, of Desloge passed away on Friday, November 30, 2018, at his residence. Pete was born February 17, 1929, in St. Louis, Missouri, to the late Leonard Winton and Fern Bernice (Eaton) Jackson. Pete was a 22 year Veteran proudly serving his country in the United States Navy and spent the last 4 years as a recruiter in Farmington, Missouri.

He is survived by his wife Mary Joyce (Rethorn) Jackson; children, Deborah Joy Dill, Joyce Diane Smith, and Julie Denise Johnson and her husband Charlie; grandchildren, Christopher Bernard Dill, Aaron Wayne Dill, Joshua Allen Smith, Jared Charles Johnson, and Holly Nicole Johnson; eight great-grandchildren; and some other family and friends.

There will be a memorial visitation on Saturday, December 8, 2018, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Chapel in Desloge. Memorials may be made to Serenity Hospice or Wounded Warrior Project. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

