Leonard Wyman Bess

BONNE TERRE – Leonard Bess, 77 of Bonne Terre passed away Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Missouri Baptist Hospital surround by his love ones. He was born Monday, May 6, 1946, in East Bonne Terre, he was the son of the late Ernest and Lela (Morris) Bess. He honorably served in the United States Army, serving in the Vietnam War. He then worked as a Truck driver for over 50 years. The last 12 years with Miller Asphalt and Paving. Leonard attended Flat River Church of God, and was an active member of the Mineral Area Heritage Tractor Club, he enjoyed a good meal, tractor pulls, antique tractors, woodworking, and gardening. His Wednesdays were spent meeting up with his buddies for coffee and wonderful conversation. Leonard truly loved his family beyond words – and if you knew him, you knew it.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers; Wilford Bess, Raymond (Cheryl) Bess, Wayne Bess, and Billy (Anne) Bess.

Those left to cherish Leonard's memory include his wife of over 55 years, Sally (Skaggs) Bess; children, Jerry (Denise) Bess, Lissa (Jimmy) Vargas, Becky (Dooner) Cox, Pam (Ryan) Mathes and Katie (Nathan) Montgomery; grandchildren, Jessica (Tommy) Burgan, Nicole (Nick) Queen, Marissa (Alex) Harris, Samantha (Josh) Ward, Kelsey Smith, Katilyn (Willie) Hurst, Caleb (Madi) Cox, Mallory Mathes, Kyle Cox, A. J. Vargas, Maddy Mathes, Braylee Montgomery, Gracie Cox, Gage Vargas, Jacob Mathes, Lucas Mathes and Brantlee Montgomery; two sisters, Bertha Burch and Karen Burr; two sisters-in-law, Carol Bess, and Maxine (Bess) Lanman; along with a very special nephew Marvin Miller. He will be remembered for all the heart he shared with his family and friends. He will be missed dearly.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m.at C.Z. Boyer Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Visitation will resume on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 9 a.m. until service time of 11 a.m. with Pastor Joe Johnson officiating. Burial to follow at Marvin Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Mineral Area Heritage Tractor Club. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.