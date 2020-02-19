Leora Giessing

FARMINGTON – Leora Bernice Giessing peacefully departed this life on February 18, 2020, at her home in Farmington, Missouri, where she has now joined her family and friends in heaven. Leora was born June 13, 1921, in Bismarck, Missouri, to the late James Carter and Mary Evalyn Blanton. She was born and raised in Bismarck, Missouri, and moved to Farmington after marrying Walter Karl Giessing who departed this life in 1984.
Besides her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her son, Don Karl Giessing; brother, Jim Blanton; and sister, Rosalea (Ragsdale).
Leora is survived by her son, Charles Richard Giessing of Farmington; two grandsons, Bradley Kyle Giessing of Park Hills and Eric Karl Giessing of Farmington; one granddaughter, Cara Daniele Giessing of Columbia, Missouri. Also surviving are great-grandson, Kodi Giessing of Farmington; great-granddaughter, Karli Tucker; and great-great-grandson, Bentley Ryan Tucker. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Leora was a lifelong member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church of Farmington, the St. Francois County Historical Society and the Farmington American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. She was also an avid bowler in the 1960’s and early 1970’s and bowled on the then team Heck’s IGA in Farmington.
Leora was an avid collector of historical books, documents and pictures pertaining to the history of her families, Farmington and St. Francois County.
Leora was employed by the Fair Department Store later renamed P.N. Hirsch and Co. in Farmington when she retired in 1983. Leora was working at P.N. Hirsch the day of May 27, 1964, when a disastrous fire damaged the store at the corner of Washington and Columbia Streets. Leora along with the other employees guided customers safely from the store’s second floor lady’s sales area through the thick black smoke filling the second-floor stairs down to the ground floor and safely out the front door.
Special thanks go to the caregivers Charley Farr, Teresa Bohn, Michelle Hamm, Elaine Giessing and Patty Thomure for caring for Leora over the years. Thank you to the nurses and staff at Serenity Hospice for the excellent care and compassion they showed Leora at the end.
Visitation will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020, from 8 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington with Rev. Stephen Constien officiating. Interment will follow at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Farmington. Memorials may be made to the Farmington American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, the St. Francois County Historical Society or the St. Paul Lutheran Church. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
