Leora Giessing

Leora was employed by the Fair Department Store later renamed P.N. Hirsch and Co. in Farmington when she retired in 1983. Leora was working at P.N. Hirsch the day of May 27, 1964, when a disastrous fire damaged the store at the corner of Washington and Columbia Streets. Leora along with the other employees guided customers safely from the store’s second floor lady’s sales area through the thick black smoke filling the second-floor stairs down to the ground floor and safely out the front door.

Special thanks go to the caregivers Charley Farr, Teresa Bohn, Michelle Hamm, Elaine Giessing and Patty Thomure for caring for Leora over the years. Thank you to the nurses and staff at Serenity Hospice for the excellent care and compassion they showed Leora at the end.

Memorials may be made to the Farmington American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, the St. Francois County Historical Society or the St. Paul Lutheran Church.

