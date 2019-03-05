Try 3 months for $3
FARMINGTON -- LeRoy P. Pogue, 84, of Fulton, Missouri, formerly of Farmington passed away February 24, 2019. He was born November 19, 1934, in Roselle, Missouri. LeRoy retired as the Plant Manager after 45 years of employment with the So Good Potato Chip Company and Backers Potato Chip Company. He was a member of the Farmington Elks Lodge #1765 for 58 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching St. Louis Cardinal Baseball and especially traveling, having visited every state in the U.S.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Eva Pogue; wife, Rita Pogue; one brother, Donald Pogue; four sisters, Kathryn Brewington, Leona Pinkley, Dorothy Kustudich and Valerie Webb.

LeRoy is survived by four children, Deborah Schrum and husband Wayne, Kenneth Pogue and wife Alison, David Pogue and wife P.J., Michael Pogue; twelve grandchildren, Braden (Amanda) Schrum, Vince (Briane) Schrum, Sarah (Brett) Groeteke, Crystal Pogue, Erica Batson, Ryan Batson, Nathan (Marissa) Pogue, Casey (John) Quarando, Noah Pogue, Luke Pogue, Jacob Pogue, Eli Pogue; eleven great-grandchildren, Gracie and Gatlin Schrum, Brynleigh and Nadalyn Schrum, Brilee and Ava Goeteke, Braelynn Trail, Hudson Pogue, Avery, Amelia and Aria Quarando; sister, Marelle (Glen) Schleper. Several nieces, nephews and a host of friends also survive.

Private services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

