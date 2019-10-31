FARMINGTON – Lesley Wayne Smith of Farmington passed away October 30, 2019, at his son's residence in Park Hills at the age of 88. He was born September 14, 1931, to the late Walter and Katie (Guthrie) Smith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Clemeteen (White) Smith, his twin brother, Lester Smith, and siblings, Bob Smith and Helen Travelstead.
Lesley was a member of the Farmington Masonic Lodge for 57 years. Before his wife's passing, they enjoyed dancing and traveling to their condo in Florida. Lesley was a St. Louis Cardinals fan and coached Denny's youth baseball team for ten years. He was a hard worker who loved the outdoors. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Lesley is survived by his children, Dennis (and wife Debbie) Smith of Park Hills and Donna Kelsey of Lake Ozark, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, special friend, Kevin Geil, who was like a son, nieces, nephews and other extended family.
Friends may call on Tuesday, November 5 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Interment to follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 9370 Olive Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63132-3253. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
