Lester Jarnagin

Lester ‘Les' C. Jarnagin

MT. PULASKI, Ill. – Lester “Les” C. Jarnagin, age 87 years old, of Mt. Pulaski, Illinois passed away March 12, 2020, at 5:52 a.m. at the Illinois Veterans Home in LaSalle, Illinois, surrounded by his family.

Lester was born December 28, 1933, in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. Les retired from the United States Air Force after serving for 20 years, and later went on to teach auto mechanics.

He was an avid fisherman, sports enthusiast and family man. His memory will be cherished by his wife Shirley, children Susan Boyer, Anna (George) Beckers, Scott Jarnagin, Julie Jarnagin, his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, his father, two sisters and his son, Duane Jarnagin.

Graveside services will be held May 9, 2020, in Mt. Pulaski Cemetery. The Hurst Funeral Home in LaSalle, IL is handling arrangements.

