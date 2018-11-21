Try 3 months for $3
PARK HILLS -- Lidle "Glenwood" Barnes, age 91, passed away November 16, 2018. Memorial service to be held Saturday November 24 at 11 a.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

the life of: Lidle ‘Glenwood’ Barnes
