PARK HILLS -- Lillian Louise Twomey Wright of Farmington, Missouri, went home to her Heavenly Father, Tuesday July 23, 2019, at the age of 89 years and 3 months. Louise was born April 23, 1930, at Bismarck, Missouri, to Lawrence and Bertha Twomey.
Louise was a member of First Baptist Church, Farmington, Missouri; and retired from AT&T as a telephone operator.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence Adolph Twomey and Bertha Irene Mayes Twomey; and nine brothers and sisters.
Louise is survived by her daughter, Jessie Stephens and husband Don of Farmington; one grandson, Scott and wife Beverly of Fredericktown; three great-grandsons, Alex and wife Kaitli Stephens, Luke and wife Amy Nickleson, and Ethan Nickleson and wife Chelsey; six great-great-grandchildren, Zachary Stephens, Tanner Stephens, Adalyn Stephens, Callie Markham, Hannah Nickleson, and Nolan Duckett; one brother and one sister-in-law; and many nieces and nephews and friends.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills, Missouri, with Rev. Jason Welker of First Baptist Church Farmington officiating. Internment at Bismarck Masonic Cemetery in Bismarck, Missouri. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the First Baptist Church Farmington.
