JONESBORO, Ark. – Lillian “Cakie” Cartee Shipley, born to Jesse and Mabel Cartee April 12, 1939. She died July 9, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Shipley; parents, Jesse and Mabel Cartee; and brothers, Jim, Gene, and Jack.

She is survived by her sisters, Joan, Faye, Paula, and Sue; and brothers, Henry, Bunky (Clark) and Gary.

Burial will be at a later date.

