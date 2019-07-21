{{featured_button_text}}
DeClue Funeral Home
Dwight Stricklin

POTOSI – Linda (Bergner) Link of Belleview passed away Friday July 19, 2019. Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at DeClue Funeral Home in Potosi.

the life of: Linda (Bergner) Link
