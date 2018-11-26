Try 3 months for $3

BONNE TERRE -- Linda M. Burns, 70, of Valles Mines passed away November 25, 2018. She was born February 4, 1948, in De Soto to the late Ernest “Bud” O’Neail, Sr. and Mary (DeClue) O’Neail. She was also preceded in death by one sister, Bonnie O’Neail and daughter-in-law, Sarah Burns.

Linda is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Danny L. Burns; four children, Danny (Dawn) Burns, Jr., Linda “Missy” (Tim) Hoppe, Chad (Tracy) Burns, Dennis (Tammy) Burns; thirteen grandchildren, Anthony Burns, Nick (Heather) Burns, Katelyn Gruver, Randi Lynn Martin-Gruver, Tia (Dakota) Smith, Taylor Burns, Michael (Kate) Burns, Codie (Lacey) Hardie, Kendra Burns, Damien Burns, Caleb Dunn, Clayton Belleville and Cami Belleville; eight great-grandchildren, Allie Elder, Jaxen Burns, Reid Burns, Boone Smith, Braylon McLane, Mila Hardie, Addyson Hardie and Kenzleigh Burns; three sisters, Beverly (Floyd) Burns, Letha Faye (Granville) Rayl, Sandy (Joe) Heuer; five brothers, Ernest (Deborah) O’Neail, Jr., Rodney (Ramona) O’Neail, Ronald Steven (Lisa) O’Neail, Randy (Angie) O’Neail and Michael O’Neail. Several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive.

Visitation will be Tuesday, November 27, 2018 from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Service will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Chapel in Bonne Terre with Rev. Lloyd O’Neail officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in De Soto. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

