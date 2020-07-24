Linda Highley

Linda M. Highley
PARK HILLS – Linda M. Highley, 80, died July 23, 2020. She was born February 21, 1940, to the late Jesse and Marvel (Gibson) Doss.
She was preceded in death by her husband David Highley.
Linda is survived by her daughter, Diana (Ken) Anderson; son, John Highley; granddaughters, Michelle and Rachel; and numerous cousins, friends, and coworkers.
She retired from Jefferson College Learning Center in Arnold in 2007.
Linda's main loves in life were her Lord and Savior Jesus; her family; and giving encouragement to those who needed a kind word.
Visitation will be after 4:30 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home with Rev. Bobby Petit assisted by Tom Caffery officiating. Burial at St. Francois Memorial Park Cemetery in Bonne Terre, Missouri.
