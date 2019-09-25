{{featured_button_text}}
DESLOGE -- Linda Hinds, 77, of Desloge passed away September 21, 2019, at Country Meadows Nursing Home in Park Hills.

She was born September 1, 1942, in Carbondale, Illinois to the late Peter and Ruth (Endicott) Brauer.

Linda was also preceded in death by her husband Carl Hinds.

Linda is survived by her children, Heidi Lynn Fortier and husband Michael, Brent Hinds and wife Trish; two grandchildren, Macie Rae Hinds and Logan Christopher Hinds.

Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

