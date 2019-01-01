Try 1 month for 99¢
DE SOTO -- Linda Kay Sprous, 67 of French Village died December 30, 2018, at Baisch Nursing Center. She was born December 17, 1951, a daughter Maxwell and Ola Emojene Ingram.

She is survived by her daughter, Angela (Robert) Mills of French Village; a step-daughter, Brenda (Scott) Klug of Belleville, Illinois; five grandchildren, two great grandchildren; one sister, Donna Williams; and one brother, Donald Ingram.

Linda is preceded in death by her parents and her husband Dennis Sprous.

Visitation will be Wednesday, January 2, 2019, beginning at 4 p.m. The service will be held at 7 p.m. January 2, at the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in De Soto, Missouri, officiated by Rev. Dr. G. Michael Rose. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or Kindred Hospice. www.dietrichfuneralhome.com.

