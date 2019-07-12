{{featured_button_text}}

FARMINGTON -- Linda Lou McCarty, 81, of Farmington passed away July 10, 2019. She was born June 26, 1938 in Farmington to the late Frank and Lillian (Smith) Myers. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Daniel McCarty; two sisters, Thelma Volner and Joyce Marshall; three brothers, Vernon, Leeman and Bill Myers.

Linda is survived by two sons, Preston Bates and Terry Bates and wife Jessica all of Farmington; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A private graveside service will be held at Parkview Cemetery in Farmington. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home -- Taylor Chapel in Farmington.

Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

