PARK HILLS -- Linda O’Neail, 74, of Doe Run, Missouri, was born March 23, 1944, to the late Allen and Norma Phegley. She preceded this life in her home on July 30, 2018.

Linda is survived by her husband, Monte O’Neail; son, James Braddy; daughter, Charry (Gary) Gamblin; sister, Carol Bradley; and grandchildren, James, Cassie, Travis, and Shelby.

Memorial service will be at a later date by the family, Coplin Funeral Home in Charge of Arrangements.

Celebrate
the life of: Linda O’Neail
