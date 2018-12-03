Try 1 month for 99¢

BONNE TERRE -- Linda “Red” Kay House, age 57 of Bonne Terre, passed away on Saturday, December 1, 2018, at her residence. Linda was born October 5, 1961, to Rodney and Mary Lou (Emmons) Hopkins in Charlotte, North Carolina. She was a member of the Assembly of God Church. Red loved her job and working with patients at the hospital. She enjoyed gardening, especially growing sunflowers, and maintaining her Koi pond.

Red was preceded in death by her brother, Jeff Hopkins and sister, Leazanne Bell.

She is survived by her parents; husband, Timothy House; daughter, Mariah (House) Mahurin and husband Jared; sisters, Terri Johnson and husband Dan, Jill Nolting and husband Fred, Robyn Gorczyca and husband Jim; brothers, Lindsey Hopkins and Mike Hopkins; brother-in-law Paul House and wife Pat; nieces, Heather Roach and husband Tim, Holly Brown and husband Shawn; and will be missed by other family and friends.

There will be a memorial visitation Thursday, December 6, 2018, from 2 p.m. until service time of 3 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home Chapel in Bonne Terre. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

