{{featured_button_text}}

POTOSI -- Linda Sue Link was born on October 5, 1949, in Potosi, Missouri, a daughter of the late Eddie Bergner and the late Mary Ellen (Litton) Bergner. Linda went to her Heavenly home Friday, July 19, 2019, having reached the age of sixty-nine years, nine months and fourteen days.

On September 10, 1988, Linda was united in marriage to Herbert H. Link and they shared many wonderful years together.

Survivors include her daughter, Tracy Bourbon; two grandchildren: Jason Wilkerson, Jr., and Meagan Bourbon; one very special sister, Carol Helming; one very special brother: Darrell Bergner and wife Donna; also surviving are many dear nieces, nephews, cousins; and special friends: Brother and Sister Brown, Janet Ousley, and Becky.

In addition to her father and mother, Linda was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Herbert H. Link; one special brother, Roger Bergner; and brother-in-law, Jim Helming.

Linda was a long-time member of the Leadwood First Baptist Church. She enjoyed attending church and spending time hearing Gods word, singing and praying with all of her church family. Linda truly placed all her trust in Jesus Christ as her personal Savior and she always expressed how good the Lord has been to her.

Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. until time of funeral; service at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at DeClue Memorial Chapel in Potosi with Bro. Darren Gallaher officiating. Interment will follow at Redbud Memorial Gardens. Funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted into the care and direction of the DeClue Funeral Home.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Linda Sue Link
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments