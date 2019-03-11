Linda Susan Prewitt

BONNE TERRE -- Linda Prewitt, 68, of Terre Du Lac, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, at her residence. She was born July 5, 1950, to the late Fred and Carmelina (Magnano) Lindhorst in St. Louis, Missouri. Linda was a member of the Centenary United Methodist Church. Linda loved her church and going to the theatre.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Randy Dean Prewitt, Sr.
Linda is survived by her children, Randy D. Prewitt, Jr. of Fenton, Vincent Mazzola of Fenton, Natale Mazzola of Bonne Terre, and Lucas Prewitt and wife Ann Marie of Hillsboro; thirteen grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; brother, Fred Lindhorst, Jr.; and many other family and friends.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 14, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Visitation will resume at 9 a.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019, at the Centenary United Methodist Church in Bonne Terre with the service beginning at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Dave Wiant officiating. A private interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Kirkwood. Memorials may be made to the Centenary United Methodist Church for the ministry of the Cornerstone Café and or The American Cancer Society. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
