PARK HILLS – Linda Tribout, 81, of Bonne Terre was born in East St. Louis, Illinois, June 28, a1939, to Robert and Olive Thurgood. She departed this life in her home March 21, 2020.

She was preceded in death by a Sister, Carolyn Dahm.

Linda is survived by her husband, Richard Tribout; sons, Scott Tribout, and Jeff Tribout; and brother, Robert Thurgood.

A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Bonne Terre Cemetery with Coplin Funeral Home Services.

