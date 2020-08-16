× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Linda Walters

FARMINGTON – Linda Ball Walters of Farmington, Missouri, passed away on August 11, 2020, at Parkland Health Center at the age of 77. She was born July 7, 1943, to the late Ralph E. and Helen (Petrone) Ball. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, retired Mineral Area Art Professor, Jerry B. Walters; her son, Dr. Andrew Walters and his wife, Cheryl Hein Walters of Mansfield, Pennsylvania; her daughter, Rachel Walters of Davidson, North Carolina and a series of devoted pets.

Linda and Jerry grew up in 1950's Decatur, Illinois, which inspired her fourth, recently-released kids' book, “A Spin and Marty Summer.” A member of the Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators and a visual person, Linda once said she preferred to write as though she were making a movie. She wrote three other children's books. Devoted to her husband Jerry and his printmaking craft, she accompanied him on dozens of trips abroad throughout the years, whether taking Mineral Area College students on their first flights with trips to Europe, or floating along Venetian canals, just the two of them.