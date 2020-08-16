You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Linda Walters
0 entries

Linda Walters

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Linda Walters

FARMINGTON – Linda Ball Walters of Farmington, Missouri, passed away on August 11, 2020, at Parkland Health Center at the age of 77. She was born July 7, 1943, to the late Ralph E. and Helen (Petrone) Ball. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, retired Mineral Area Art Professor, Jerry B. Walters; her son, Dr. Andrew Walters and his wife, Cheryl Hein Walters of Mansfield, Pennsylvania; her daughter, Rachel Walters of Davidson, North Carolina and a series of devoted pets.

Linda and Jerry grew up in 1950's Decatur, Illinois, which inspired her fourth, recently-released kids' book, “A Spin and Marty Summer.” A member of the Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators and a visual person, Linda once said she preferred to write as though she were making a movie. She wrote three other children's books. Devoted to her husband Jerry and his printmaking craft, she accompanied him on dozens of trips abroad throughout the years, whether taking Mineral Area College students on their first flights with trips to Europe, or floating along Venetian canals, just the two of them.

Linda attended Southern Illinois University and the University of Kansas. She worked as a commercial artist for J.C. Penney Company and she taught at the United Memorial Methodist Pre-School. Linda was a Paraprofessional in Special Education for Farmington Public Schools. Linda was a member of United Memorial Methodist Church in Farmington and very active with the Farmington Pet Adoption Center where she served as a board member and created their newsletter.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Hillview Memorial Gardens at 2:30 p.m. with Rev. Ron Beaton officiating. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family asks that all in attendance wear masks and practice social distancing at the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Farmington Pet Adoption Center at 2901 US-67, Farmington Missouri 63640. View the tribute video, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News