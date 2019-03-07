Try 3 months for $3

POTOSI -- Lindell Akers of Belgrade, Missouri, was born March 1, 1927, in Caledonia, Missouri, a son to the late John Thomas Akers and the late Muriel E. (Furry) Akers. On December 25, 1949, Lindell was united in marriage to Bertha Lou Dennis and they shared nearly sixty years together. Lindell passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the age of 92.

In addition to Lindell’s father and mother, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Bertha Lou; son, Mark Lyn Akers; two brothers, Gracin Akers and Carl Akers; father-in-law and mother-in-law, James and Eva Dennis; three nieces and two nephews, Michael Akers, Cathy Censky, Norma Perrin, Dale Dennis and Kevin Maxwell.

Survivors include his son, Kim (wife, Sandra) Akers; daughter-in-law, Sharon Akers; grandchildren, Sean (wife, Tara) Akers, John Akers, Hannah Akers, Zoe Akers and Will Akers; two great-grandchildren, Aniya and Ezra Mark; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Akers: brother-in-law, Stanley Jarvis. Also surviving are a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends 4:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at DeClue Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at DeClue Chapel with Pastor Rick Lasley officiating. Interment will follow in the Caledonia Methodist Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of the DeClue Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting decluefuneralhome.com. To send flowers to the family of Lindell Akers, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

