Lindell Gale Parmeley

DESLOGE -- Lindell Parmeley, 75, of Cedar Hill, passed away February 13, 2020, at Mercy South in St. Louis. He was born September 20, 1944, in Bonne Terre, to the late Fred Cyrus and Mary Louise (Hochstatter) Parmeley. Lindell retired from Chrysler after 42 years and was a member of Local UAW #136.
He was also preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, Homer, Donald (Shirley), and Jim Henderson.
Lindell is survived by his wife of 54 years, Judy (Hamor) Parmeley; son, Brent Parmeley and wife Laura, granddaughter, Hannah Parmeley; siblings, Phyllis (Gary) Mason, Norma Ruthe (Ron) Fields, Mickey (Dan) Chorny; sisters in-law, Joyce (Laurance) Smith, Alice (John) Bader, Bonnie (Rick) Cowley, and Joanne Henderson.
He was known for his easy-going spirit and sense of humor. His granddaughter Hannah was his pride and joy. In his spare time, he enjoyed attending sprint car races with his family. He was especially thankful for his wife Judy, attending to his every need, during his time of weakness.
Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Sunday, February 16, 2020, at 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. The visitation will resume Monday, February 17, 2020, at C.Z. Boyer and Son Chapel at 8 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Pastor Ron Fields will be officiating. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Memorials may be directed to Stray Rescue. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
