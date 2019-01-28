Try 1 month for 99¢

PARK HILLS -- Lindell “Tony” Anthony Jackson, 52, of Park Hills, Missouri, passed away January 27, 2019, at his residence. He was born January 1, 1967, in Potosi, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lindell Earl Jackson and Janet Sue 'Mackley' Jackson; and by his sister, Linda Gail Jackson.

Tony is survived by his sisters, Rosemary Jackson, Barbara Marie 'Jackson' Cunningham and husband

James, Tamara Jackson, and Rebecca Wann and husband Daryl. Nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces, other relatives and friends also survive.

Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Thursday January 31, 2019, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills with Rev. Bill Bond officiating. Burial at Sunset Hills Cemetery.

