Lindell Tucker
FARMINGTON – Lindell Lee Tucker, 86, of Ste. Genevieve passed away July 29, 2020. He was born May 31, 1934, in Ste. Genevieve. Lindell was a member of Pine Log Baptist Church, where he often led congregational singing. He was also a member of the St. Francois Masonic Lodge #234. He retired after 30 years from the Missouri Department of Conservation and also farmed his entire adult life. He loved gardening, trout fishing, quail, turkey, raccoon, and coyote hunting. He took great pride in teaching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren to hunt and fish, especially trout fish at Montauk State Park, where the family camped together for 48 years. Lindell will be remembered as a family man who was devoted to his wife, children and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Beulah (Weatherington) Tucker; step-son, Steven Patterson; two sisters, Doris Gonz and Darlene McCarver.
Lindell is survived by his wife of 49 years, Ruth Ann (Winebarger) Tucker; four children, Delayn Jenkerson and husband Ken, Terri Barron and husband Bruce, Teresa Pinkley and husband Jerry, Linn Tucker and wife Julie; ten grandchildren, Rhianna (Tim) Garber, Dustin (Lindsay) Jenkerson, Courtney (Bret) Stanford, Caleb (Jenny) Barron, Ryan (Molly) Marshall, Kyle Marshall (Melanie Schwalenberg), Alicia (Michael) Smith, Brittany (Sheldon) Dement, Brandon Tucker, Bailey Tucker; Seventeen great-grandchildren; brother, Ivan Tucker; sister, Wilma (Raymond) Biri.
Visitation will be held Sunday, August 2 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel with Rev. Tim Mattingly officiating. Interment will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Pine Log Baptist Church. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
