Lindell Tucker

FARMINGTON – Lindell Lee Tucker, 86, of Ste. Genevieve passed away July 29, 2020. He was born May 31, 1934, in Ste. Genevieve. Lindell was a member of Pine Log Baptist Church, where he often led congregational singing. He was also a member of the St. Francois Masonic Lodge #234. He retired after 30 years from the Missouri Department of Conservation and also farmed his entire adult life. He loved gardening, trout fishing, quail, turkey, raccoon, and coyote hunting. He took great pride in teaching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren to hunt and fish, especially trout fish at Montauk State Park, where the family camped together for 48 years. Lindell will be remembered as a family man who was devoted to his wife, children and grandchildren.