DESLOGE -- Lisa Nelson, 55, of Bonne Terre, passed away January 13, 2019, at Mercy Jefferson in Festus. She was born in Crystal City, February 18, 1963, to Dave Petrie and Janet Blume. Lisa loved her dogs, camping, yard work, and being outdoors, but most of all, her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Janet Ann (Holdman) Blume.

Lisa was a loving wife to Donald “Jimbo” Nelson; beloved mother to David Litton, Tyler Nelson, and Dalton Nelson; Nana to Jonathon Russell and Kaylee Litton; daughter to Dave Petrie and wife Glenda; sister to Kim Wildeisen and husband John; step-daughter to Al Blume and daughter in-law to, Eddie and Vivian Nelson; other family members and friends, also survive.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Wednesday, January 16, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The service will be held at 10 a.m. in the C.Z. Boyer and Son Chapel in Desloge, Thursday, January 17, 2019, with Rev. John Schneider officiating. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Bonne Terre. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Project Purple, for funding research to fight Pancreatic Cancer. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

