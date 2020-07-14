× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lisa Gail Kalawaia

BONNE TERRE - Lisa Kalawaia, 59, of Bonne Terre, passed away July 12, 2020, at Mercy St. Louis South. She was born June 10, 1961, in Desloge, to the late William and Thelma (Hulsey) Basler. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Park Hills and proudly served her country in the United States Army.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Kila and Jordan Kalawaia; brother, Tim Basler; and brother in-law, Jerry Ragsdale.

Lisa is survived by her husband, Kal Kalawaia; sons, Jacob, Joshua (Chelsea), and Jonah Kalawaia; grandchildren, Jaxson, Zaida, and Grace Kalawaia; siblings, Francis (Sherry) Basler, Glenann (Jerry) Ragsdale, and Brownie (Mike) Conway; several nieces, nephews and friends, also survive.

The family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge.

Please view full obituary and share condolences online at czboyer.com

To plant a tree in memory of Lisa Kalawaia as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.