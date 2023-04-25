Lisa Marie Lee
KNOB LICK – Lisa Marie Lee, of Knob Lick, passed on to her eternal home on Monday, April 24, 2023, at the age of 49. She was born on September 27, 1973 to Orville “Wayne” Lee and Chalsea F. (York) Lee who survive.
Lisa moved to the Knob Lick area at the age of fifteen and graduated from Farmington High School with the class of 1991. She attended college classes at Mineral Area College throughout the years. Most recently Lisa worked for the St. Francois County Auditor's office, a job she very much enjoyed. Some of her favorite pastimes were painting, antiquing and decorating. Lisa also loved the outdoors and liked to garden, go camping and swimming. Above all else she was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and a beautiful daughter who was unconditionally supportive of her children.
Survivors include three sons, Brian (Krystal) King of Bridgeton, Alex (Loralee) King and Jake King, all of Knob Lick; her father, Wayne Lee of Fredericktown and her mother Chalsea Lee of Cardwell, Missouri; one granddaughter, Ava King; three sisters, Amber Lee, Teresa Lee and Jamee Lee; a brother, Wayne Lee and special cousins and friends, Shelly Liska and Emily Brooke.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 26 at Cozean Memorial Chapel from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Knob Lick Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. View the tribute video and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
