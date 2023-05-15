Lloyd ‘Ed' Edwin Street
FARMINGTON – Lloyd "Ed" Edwin Street, 84, of Farmington, Missouri, entered eternal rest on May 6 at 6:51 p.m. at his home in Farmington, Missouri. Ed was born July 2, 1938, to the late Earl T. Street and late Wanda Marie (Cook) Street of Bloomfield, Missouri. He is preceded in death by two siblings, Delores (Street) Montgomery of Kennett, Missouri, and Tremayne Street of Bloomfield, Missouri.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Alice Geraldine (Travers); two children, Shawn Butler and husband Roger of St. Charles, Missouri, and Dr. Jason T. Street and wife Jennifer of Farmington, Missouri; three grandchildren, Ian Butler, Jillian Butler, and Grayson Street. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Ed graduated from Bloomfield High School in May 1957. He still holds the all-time single game scoring record at Bloomfield High School as a player with 44 points. That was back in the day before the three-point line and when free throws were one shot per foul instead of two shots like today. He played basketball on scholarship while earning his 2-year degree from Southern Baptist College on May 22, 1961, at Walnut Ridge Arkansas. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Education at Arkansas State College on August 17, 1963. He married his sweetheart, Alice, on January 18, 1969.Ed was a Physical Education teacher, a high school varsity basketball coach, and a driver's education instructor for 33 years. Ed taught school and coached at Bell City, Bernie, Clarkton, Bloomfield, and at Benton (Kelly High School) before moving to Farmington in the 1978-1979 school year. He finished his career and retired from Farmington School District. In 1983, he set a record at Farmington High School with a 26 win and 2 loss record that still stands to this day. They were Farmington Tournament Champions that year and they were Conference Champions with an 11-0 record. They also placed first in the Conference Tournament and earned a 3A District Championship (there were four classes at the time). His overall career record at Farmington High School was 130 wins and 100 losses. Ed always mentored his players to be stars on the court and off the court. Ed worked with assistant coaches that went on to be successful head coaches themselves. Ed was an avid fisherman. He loved to spider rig for crappie and liked to jug and trotline for catfish. He even invented and has a patent on a trotline design for catching catfish. He sold several hundred of the trotlines, but the company never really took off (pre-internet days). Ed loved to have fish fry's with family and friends at the lake and tell stories while frying the fish. Ed was a strong Republican, a University of Kentucky fan (he bleeds blue), and was the type of person who never met a stranger. He would talk to just about anyone and would learn their life history. He will be dearly missed.
There will be visitation from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, May 27th with a memorial service at 2 p.m. at the Memorial United Methodist Church located at 425 N St. Farmington, Missouri. If you prefer to make a tax deductible donation, rather than sending flowers, we have a scholarship fund started in Ed's name that will be ear marked for a deserving student at Farmington High School in the near future. Please make checks out to the Farmington Educational Foundation and mail to Cozean Memorial Chapel. Please enclose a note stating it is for The Ed Street Memorial Scholarship fund. Share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
