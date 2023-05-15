Ed graduated from Bloomfield High School in May 1957. He still holds the all-time single game scoring record at Bloomfield High School as a player with 44 points. That was back in the day before the three-point line and when free throws were one shot per foul instead of two shots like today. He played basketball on scholarship while earning his 2-year degree from Southern Baptist College on May 22, 1961, at Walnut Ridge Arkansas. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Education at Arkansas State College on August 17, 1963. He married his sweetheart, Alice, on January 18, 1969.Ed was a Physical Education teacher, a high school varsity basketball coach, and a driver's education instructor for 33 years. Ed taught school and coached at Bell City, Bernie, Clarkton, Bloomfield, and at Benton (Kelly High School) before moving to Farmington in the 1978-1979 school year. He finished his career and retired from Farmington School District. In 1983, he set a record at Farmington High School with a 26 win and 2 loss record that still stands to this day. They were Farmington Tournament Champions that year and they were Conference Champions with an 11-0 record. They also placed first in the Conference Tournament and earned a 3A District Championship (there were four classes at the time). His overall career record at Farmington High School was 130 wins and 100 losses. Ed always mentored his players to be stars on the court and off the court. Ed worked with assistant coaches that went on to be successful head coaches themselves. Ed was an avid fisherman. He loved to spider rig for crappie and liked to jug and trotline for catfish. He even invented and has a patent on a trotline design for catching catfish. He sold several hundred of the trotlines, but the company never really took off (pre-internet days). Ed loved to have fish fry's with family and friends at the lake and tell stories while frying the fish. Ed was a strong Republican, a University of Kentucky fan (he bleeds blue), and was the type of person who never met a stranger. He would talk to just about anyone and would learn their life history. He will be dearly missed.