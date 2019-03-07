Try 3 months for $3

DESLOGE -- Lloyd Pritchett, 79, of Desloge, passed away at his home on March 6, 2019. He was born August 27, 1939, in Flat River, to the late Presslie and Vernetta (Morice) Pritchett. Lloyd worked several years for Coca-Cola and after retiring, he enjoyed trips to Gulf Shores, sudoku and solitaire. He was a long-time member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Park Hills.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Sybil Counts, Leroy and Leonard Pritchett.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Lloyd is survived by his loving wife, Martha Ann (Marks) Pritchett; siblings, Larry (Janet) Pritchett, Pauline Seabaugh, and Linda (Harry) McEntire; several nieces, nephews and dear friends also survive.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Friday, March 8, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. A 10 a.m. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Park Hills. Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Cemetery in Park Hills. Memorials may be directed to St. Vincent de Paul food pantry, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or Shriners Hospitals for Children. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Lloyd Paul Pritchett
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments