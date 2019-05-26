{{featured_button_text}}
BONNE TERRE -- Lloyd Brown, age 94, of Terre Du Lac passed away May, 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife Iris Ann (Vail) Brown.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre from 10 a.m. until service time of 11 a.m. Full obituary will run in Tuesday's paper.

