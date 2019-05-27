{{featured_button_text}}

BONNE TERRE -- Lloyd Brown, age 94, of Terre Du Lac passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019, peacefully surrounded by his children. He was born on Tuesday, December 9, 1924, in Fayette, Missouri, to the late Lloyd and Roberta (Clough) Brown. In addition to his parents, Lloyd was preceded in death by his loving wife, Iris Ann (Vail) Brown.

Lloyd is survived by four children, James V. Brown of St. Louis, Lloyd Brown, Jr. and wife Mina of Chesterfield, Trish Brown and husband Don Ciaglo of Granite Bay, California, and Jeanne Schober of Kirkwood; eight grandchildren, April, Jim, Kathy, Joseph, Thomas James, Shelly, Tory and Darcy; seven great-grandchildren, Maddison, Cameryn, Samuel, Xander, Kaylyn, Ethan and Jordyn; sister, Dorothy Salyer and numerous other family and friends.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre from 10 a.m. until Service time of 11 a.m. with Dave Dealy officiating. Private family interment will be at Ridge Park Cemetery at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Terre Du Lac Country Club 1424 Rue Riviera Bonne Terre, MO. 63628 or the Missouri Valley College. Go online: www.moval.edu or mail: MVC Advancement 500 E. College St. Marshall, MO. 65340. View full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Lloyd Robert Brown, Sr.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments